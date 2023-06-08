21-yr-old held for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for snatching a mobile phone. The suspect has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Attawa, Sector 42.

The police said complainant Surinder Mohan Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 42, claimed two unidentified pedestrians snatched his mobile phone near Kajheri village while he was returning home from Sector 45 on June 6.

The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. The suspect was nabbed within hours of the crime, they added.