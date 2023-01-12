Chandigarh: 21-yr-old youth acquitted in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

Swati Sehgal, Special Judge, Fast Track Court, has acquitted a 21-year-old youth arrested in a POCSO case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered a FIR against the accused in August 2020 under Section 354A, 376 (2) (n) and 506 of the IPC and Sections 4, 8 and 6 of the POCSO Act on a complaint of a minor girl. The victim had stated that she came in contact with the accused in 2018. She said the accused used to regularly meet her in a park at Sector 56. She alleged that the accused developed physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and threatened her against disclosing it to anyone.

The police arrested the accused. After completion of an investigation, a challan was presented in the court.

Inderjit Bassi, counsel of the accused, said the CFSL report did not support the case of the prosecution.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.