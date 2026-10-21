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Home / Chandigarh / 211 held, 789 detained under anti-drug drive since Sept 11

211 held, 789 detained under anti-drug drive since Sept 11

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Police have arrested 211 persons and placed 789 others under preventive detention as part of their anti-drug drive.

The drive was launched on September 11 on the directions of UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, with the aim of making the city drug-free.

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Till October 18, the police had registered 194 FIRs. The recoveries included 2.8 kg of heroin, 72.82 gm of cocaine, 9.46 gm of ICE, 2.2 kg of ganja, 6.20 gm of opium and 49 injections, besides weapons, ammunition and cash.

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65 hotspots under watch

Intensive patrolling is being carried out at 65 identified drug hotspots. The police have identified 104 locations where drug peddlers had allegedly encroached upon government land. Action has also been initiated in 34 cases of building violations.

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The anti-drug helpline received 1,064 calls and messages, leading to the registration of 10 FIRs, 10 arrests and 26 preventive detentions.

In coordination with the Drugs Control Wing, the police conducted raids at 13 chemist shops. Habit-forming medicines were seized from five of them.

The police have identified 83 drug users, of whom 37 have been admitted to rehabilitation centres.

The police also reported an NDPS conviction rate of 93.10 per cent up to September 2026, compared with 84.7 per cent in 2025.

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