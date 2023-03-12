 216 bottles of wine stolen : The Tribune India

216 bottles of wine stolen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Sunil Chadha, a resident of Phase 1, Industrial Area, here reported that an unidentified person stole 216 bottles of English wine from his plot in Phase-1, Industrial Area, on night of February 24. A case under has been registered. TNS

Police launch checking drive

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) and the UT police launched a major vehicle checking drive in various part of the city on Saturday evening. The police said to ensure law and order in the city due to the ongoing protest over release of Bandi Singhs on the road separating Sectors 51 and 52 on the Chandigarh-Mohali border and a G20 meeting in the coming days, a special vehicle checking drive had been started at nine outer border nakas. tns

Labour Dept holds camp

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Labour Welfare Board under the aegis of the Labour Department, UT, organised an awareness camp with the co-ordination of the local ESIC authorities at a mall in the Industrial Area here on Saturday. During the camp, information on registration of unorganised workers under e-shram portal and various social welfare schemes being run for industrial workers by the board was disseminated. TNS

Lok Adalat settles 190 MACT cases

Panchkula: A total of 190 cases, out of the total 1,475 cases, were settled during the first State Lok Adalat of the year for Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority on Saturday. The spokesman said the Lok Adalat was organised in 22 districts of Haryana under the guidance of Justice Augustine George Masih of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, also the Executive Chairman, Haryana State Legal Services Authority. A total amount of Rs 19,83,84,000 was settled. TNS

MIA exhibition on March 17-18

Mohali: The Mohali Industries Association (MIA) is organising the first B2B industrial exhibition on March 17 and 18. Anurag Aggarwal, president, MIA, said the association was celebrating its golden jubilee and to commemorate the occasion, it was holding the exhibition, which would be inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann. He said the objective was to provide a platform to local MSMEs to showcase their products. TNS

Hockey trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will organise trials to select local sub-junior team at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium here on March 13 (2 pm). The selected team will represent the city in the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship at Rourkela from April 13 to 23. According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, players born on and after January 1, 2007, will participate in the trials. Players registered with Hockey Chandigarh can only participate in the trials.

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases

Criminal Nexus: Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20


West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Nepalese man held for wife's murder at hotel

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship