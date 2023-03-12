216 bottles of wine stolen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Sunil Chadha, a resident of Phase 1, Industrial Area, here reported that an unidentified person stole 216 bottles of English wine from his plot in Phase-1, Industrial Area, on night of February 24. A case under has been registered. TNS

Police launch checking drive

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) and the UT police launched a major vehicle checking drive in various part of the city on Saturday evening. The police said to ensure law and order in the city due to the ongoing protest over release of Bandi Singhs on the road separating Sectors 51 and 52 on the Chandigarh-Mohali border and a G20 meeting in the coming days, a special vehicle checking drive had been started at nine outer border nakas. tns

Labour Dept holds camp

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Labour Welfare Board under the aegis of the Labour Department, UT, organised an awareness camp with the co-ordination of the local ESIC authorities at a mall in the Industrial Area here on Saturday. During the camp, information on registration of unorganised workers under e-shram portal and various social welfare schemes being run for industrial workers by the board was disseminated. TNS

Lok Adalat settles 190 MACT cases

Panchkula: A total of 190 cases, out of the total 1,475 cases, were settled during the first State Lok Adalat of the year for Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority on Saturday. The spokesman said the Lok Adalat was organised in 22 districts of Haryana under the guidance of Justice Augustine George Masih of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, also the Executive Chairman, Haryana State Legal Services Authority. A total amount of Rs 19,83,84,000 was settled. TNS

MIA exhibition on March 17-18

Mohali: The Mohali Industries Association (MIA) is organising the first B2B industrial exhibition on March 17 and 18. Anurag Aggarwal, president, MIA, said the association was celebrating its golden jubilee and to commemorate the occasion, it was holding the exhibition, which would be inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann. He said the objective was to provide a platform to local MSMEs to showcase their products. TNS

Hockey trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will organise trials to select local sub-junior team at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium here on March 13 (2 pm). The selected team will represent the city in the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship at Rourkela from April 13 to 23. According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, players born on and after January 1, 2007, will participate in the trials. Players registered with Hockey Chandigarh can only participate in the trials.