22 school buses fined in Panchkula for violating norms

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 25

The Panchkula traffic police today challaned 22 buses belonging to various schools in Pinjore, Kalka and Pinjore.

The police spokesman said a special checking drive was carried out by the traffic police, led by traffic Inspector Jagpal. The school buses were challaned for violating rules such as lack of first aid, fire safety devices, CCTV cameras, no mention of school or bus owner, phone number and driver not having five years’ experience.

ACP (Traffic) Mamta Sauda asked school bus driver to follow the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Anyone found violating the traffic rules would be dealt with strictly, she said.

