22 school buses fined in Panchkula for violating norms

Panchkula, January 25
The Panchkula traffic police today challaned 22 buses belonging to various schools in Pinjore, Kalka and Pinjore.
The police spokesman said a special checking drive was carried out by the traffic police, led by traffic Inspector Jagpal. The school buses were challaned for violating rules such as lack of first aid, fire safety devices, CCTV cameras, no mention of school or bus owner, phone number and driver not having five years’ experience.
ACP (Traffic) Mamta Sauda asked school bus driver to follow the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Anyone found violating the traffic rules would be dealt with strictly, she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...