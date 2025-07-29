A 22-year-old youth of Mataur village died due to a suspected drug overdose. The victim, Sonu, had gone to look for a hob with his friends but was allegedly dropped off near his house unconcious hours later.
Mataur station house officer Inspector Amandeep Kamboj said, “The suspect died at GMCH-32. The body has been handed over to the kin after post-mortem.” The police denied recieving a complaint.
The victim was the family’s sole earning hand. His father had died a few months ago. "This is the third drug-related death in past five months in the area," claimed Shivani, the victim's sister.
