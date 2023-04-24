22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The girl was recovered and during medical examination she was found pregnant.

The police said the victim’s mother in a complaint claimed her 16-year-old daughter had been missing from home and later learnt she was abducted by the suspect, Ravi, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I. Acting on the complaint, a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 police station on March 4.

The police constituted a team to trace the girl and raids were conducted. The cops finally nabbed the suspect and recovered the girl.

The police said the medical examination of the victim was conducted at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and she was found to be pregnant, following which Sections 376 (2) of the IPC and 6 of the (POCSO Act were added to the case.

The suspect was today produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.