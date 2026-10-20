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Home / Chandigarh / 221-ft Ravana goes up in flames in Panchkula

221-ft Ravana goes up in flames in Panchkula

Rs 40-lakh effigy made with 7 tonnes of iron, 5,000 metres of velvet and 700 bamboo poles; 18 remote-controlled blasts tear apart its 10 heads

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:31 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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People witness the 221feet effigy of Ravana set in flames in Panchkula on Tuesday. Photo: Ravi Kumar
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A towering 221-ft Ravana, billed by its organisers as the tallest effigy in the country, went up in flames amid a spectacular fireworks display at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5 on Tuesday evening, drawing thousands of spectators to Panchkula’s Dussehra celebrations.

Made with around seven tonnes of iron, 5,000 metres of velvet cloth and nearly 700 bamboo poles, the Rs 40-lakh effigy was the star attraction of the festival, which cost around Rs 70 lakh overall. Its giant fibreglass face, measuring 25 feet in length, and an imposing 58-ft mukut (crown) added to its scale. The structure took three-and-a-half months to prepare.

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A team of around 40 artisans, led by Tejinder Chauhan, a former kabaddi player from Barara in Ambala district, crafted the giant Ravana. The 3,000 eco-friendly crackers fitted into the effigy were specially procured from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

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The highlight of the burning was a sequence of 18 remote-controlled blasts that ripped apart Ravana’s 10 heads, sending them in three different directions. Four blasts were triggered in the arms, two on the face and one to dismantle the crown, adding to the spectacle as the giant structure was consumed by flames around 6.15 pm.

The celebrations began with a colourful procession featuring tableaux depicting episodes from the Ramayana, including the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. A dazzling fireworks display set the stage for the main spectacle.

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In a departure from the past 25 years of Dussehra celebrations in Panchkula, the artisans gave Ravana a makeover this year. Instead of the traditional angry, red-faced look, the effigy featured a calmer facial expression, a newly styled moustache and an entirely different appearance.

The giant installation remained under round-the-clock guard until its burning, with around 100 bouncers, 12 police personnel and a PCR vehicle deployed for security.

The celebrations, however, were marred by severe traffic congestion. Roads leading to the venue were jam-packed, with chaotic movement and little regard for traffic discipline leaving commuters and visitors struggling to get through despite restrictions announced by the police. The rush to witness the giant effigy added to the pressure around Shalimar Ground.

As many as 625 police personnel were deployed across Panchkula to ensure peaceful Dussehra celebrations. Seven special checkpoints were set up around Shalimar Ground, with traffic restrictions in force from 2 pm onwards.

Markets across the city wore a festive look, with shops decked up and sweet shops reporting brisk business. Jalebis emerged as a special attraction, drawing buyers keen to mark the festival with traditional treats.

Organised by the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Dussehra Committee and the Shri Adarsh Ramlila Dramatic Club, the celebrations featured the Ravana burning and fireworks. Haryanvi singer Tejpal entertained the gathering, while spectators captured the spectacle on their mobile phones.

Senior RSS functionary Prem Goyal was the chief guest. Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma, DCP Aditi Singh, Chief Minister’s political secretary Tarun Bhandari and Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal were among those present.

The burning of Ravana symbolises the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood, making Dussehra one of the major festivals celebrated across the country.

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