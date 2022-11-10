222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

In a fresh survey carried out by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), more than half of 1,268 small flats have been found to be locked and 222 under illegal occupation.

The CHB had decided to carry out a second survey of the flats that were found locked during the first survey carried out in September.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said the second survey of small flats was completed on November 6.

Of the total flats surveyed, 636 were found to be locked and 222 flats were retained by others, while occupants of 38 flats refused to share information.

He said 368 flats were found occupied by original allottees, three by government departments, while one was sealed by the CHB.

These flats are located at Sectors 49, 56, 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

The CHB had carried out a survey of 18,138 small flats allotted to beneficiaries under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme and the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme to see whether these were occupied by the allottees and their families or not in September.

During the survey, 895 flats were found to be occupied “illegally” by others. While 1,268 flats were found to be locked, the occupants of 130 flats refused to share information. These flats, allotted to beneficiaries under various schemes, cannot be sold or transferred.

The CEO said show-cause notices would be served on people who refused to share information during the second survey for cancellation of allotment.

The allottees who had illegally sold, sublet or transferred their flats along with purchasers were liable to face action on charges of fraud, cheating or forgery, etc, he said.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB