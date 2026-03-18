2,220 cast vote in Bar Council poll

As many as 2,220 advocates out of a total of 3,459 eligible voters of the District Court, Chandigarh, cast their votes during the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council elections held today. The election is being held for 23 members, which include 18 men and five women members. Two more members will be nominated later.

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For the first time, 30 per cent reservation has been provided in the election on the directions of the Supreme Court. Polling booths were set up in the high court, District Court Chandigarh, Debt Recovery Tribunal and Central Administrative Tribunal. A total of 1,14,758 lawyers are eligible to cast vote this time.

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