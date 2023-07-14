23,600 food packets given, target 40,000

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 13

The Punjab Government has set the target of distributing 40,000 food packets, of which nearly 23,600 have already been distributed.

Disclosing this at Verka Milk Plant on the occasion of flagging off three vehicles of food packets for flood victims, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said packaging and preparation of food packets was being done at milk plants located in Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been assigned the duty of preparing the food packets as part of providing immediate relief to those affected by heavy rains in the state. Each packet contains a bread, kaju pinni, biscuits, milk packets, water bottles, candles, matchbox, disposable cups and spoons. The CM has given directions to each Cabinet Minister, chairmen of government undertakings and party MLAs to personally reach out to those affected.

Aid on way

