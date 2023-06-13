 23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

Administrator okays terms & conditions

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

Charging stations installed at the parking lot of Sukhna Lake. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 12

For the convenience of electric vehicle owners, 23 charging stations will finally be made operational by the end of this month.

TARIFF

Slow, moderate charging: Rs 8 per unit

Fast charging: Rs 10 per unit

Battery swapping: Rs 11 per unit

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today approved the terms and conditions for operating the charging stations, said an official of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for the implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in the city. He said for 23 charging stations, which were set up in November last year, the administration would sign a memorandum of understanding with a private firm selected to run these units.

The official said work on the installation of 44 more charging stations under the “Chandigarh developer mode” at various locations was underway and eight stations would also be ready within this month. The work has started at multilevel parking in Sector 17, parking lot at the Elante mall, parking area of the Mani Majra car bazaar and the parking at the Sector 44-D market.

The administration had notified the EV Policy on September 20 last year and fixed the charging tariff at Rs 8 per unit for slow and moderate charging, Rs 10 per unit for fast charging and Rs 11 per unit for battery swapping.

Tenders were invited to run the charging stations and rates fixed on the basis of bids received. The work to make the charging stations operational has been awarded to Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL).

The UT has installed 23 charging stations at nine locations across the city with a total of 92 charging guns. An equal number of vehicles can be charged simultaneously.

“As many as 23 fast-charging stations, of the 37 sanctioned under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) India scheme, have been installed and energised, and will be made operational by month-end,” he said.

Once full infrastructre is put in place, 328 electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously across the city on all these slow, moderate and fast chargers. Battery-swapping stations will also be set up along with the charging stations at 26 locations in Phase 1, he says.

Vehicles purchased by local residents can also be charged at home through domestic electricity connections.

CREST will develop a mobile application to provide real-time information on charging stations such as updates on time slot, type of station, load, location and tariff.

In the first two years of the EV Policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport, nearly 3,000 electric vehicles have been registered in the city since 2018.

92 vehicles can be charged simultaneously

“As many as 23 fast-charging stations, of the 37 sanctioned under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles India scheme, have been energised and will be made operational by month-end,” said an official. 92 vehicles can be charged simultaneously at these stations.

