23 fined in Mohali for COTPA Act violation

Tribune News Service

Mohali May 2

A total of 23 persons were challaned under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act here today.

An anti-tobacco team of the district Health Department issued the challans and collected a fine of Rs 3,200 from the violators.

Sharing the information, Anti-Tobacco Nodal Officer Navdeep Singh said on the instructions of Civil Surgeon Rupinder Kaur Gill, the team carried out surprise checks at around 30 kiosks and shops besides street vendors selling tobacco products in different parts of Mohali.

He said some street vendors were caught selling cigarettes without any pictorial warning on them whereas some were selling imported cigarettes in violation of the Act. During the raids, it was found that some food vendors were selling tobacco products, which was prohibited under the law. Similarly, some street vendors were selling loose cigarettes.

Instructions were given to the violators to put out warnings on the health hazards due to tobacco use and about the anti-tobacco law. They were also asked to put out advertisements saying that they do not sell tobacco items to those below 18 years of age. Section 4 of the Act prohibits smoking in public places and Section 6 prohibits the selling of tobacco products to minors.

The nodal officer appealed to residents to help the department curb the use of tobacco products and also to effectively implement the anti-tobacco law.