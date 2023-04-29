23-member Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority constituted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

In pursuance of the National Urban Transport Policy, a 23-member Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has been constituted for the implementation of the proposal as suggested in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the tricity in a coordinated and time-bound manner.

The authority will be headed by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, while the UT Adviser and Chief Secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will be the Board of Directors.

The main functions of the UMTA will be to oversee the implementation of various traffic and transportation measures undertaken by various agencies in the tricity region; to ensure effective public transport system are in place in the region; to ensure effective coordination and implementation of various traffic and transportation measures; to promote and monitor key traffic and transportation projects; to deliberate and recommend effective transportation strategies for tricity; to deliberate and recommend effective transportation strategies for the region; to integrate and consolidate the action plans of various departments and agencies; processing of funds for the implementation of proposals; integrating various routes of public transport and issues of combined ticketing, feeder services.

The recommendations of the UMTA will be binding on all departments concerned and it will hold meetings periodically as and when required. The technical support staff and assistance to the UMTA will be provided by the NMT expert from Chandigarh Road Safety Society.

The Chief Administrators of Harayana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the Transport and Finance Secretaries of Chandigarh, UT Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police, UT Director Transport, UT Legal Remembrancer, Chief Engineer and Chief Architect of Chandigarh, representatives of the Department of Civil Aviation, Chandigarh; Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, New Delhi; National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Finance and Planning Officer, Chandigarh Administration, Chandigarh Air Force Station, and Institute of Urban Transport, New Delhi; Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) Expert from Chandigarh Road Safety Society and any other person nominated by the administration will be the members of the authority.