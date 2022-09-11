23 test positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 23 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 21 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

17 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 17 cases of Covid had surfaced in the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,00,870 in the district. There were 82 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. — TNS

8 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district had reported eight cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 48,278. A total of 47,812 patients have been cured of the disease so far. There were 46 active cases with the death toll of 420 in the district.