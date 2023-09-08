23-year-old held for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for raping a minor girl.

The police said the victim, aged 17, visited the IT Park police station on August 9 to lodge a complaint against Arvind, a native of Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim had alleged that in April 2022, the suspect, who was residing in her neighbourhood, raped her and later promised that he would marry her. He took her to his native village on the pretext of solemnising marriage.

The police said the victim returned from UP and lodged a complaint, following which a case under Sections 366, 376 (2) (N) and 506 of the IPC and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

The suspect had evaded arrest for a long time and was finally arrested today.