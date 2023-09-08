23-year-old held for raping minor

Chandigarh, September 7
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for raping a minor girl.
The police said the victim, aged 17, visited the IT Park police station on August 9 to lodge a complaint against Arvind, a native of Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh.
The victim had alleged that in April 2022, the suspect, who was residing in her neighbourhood, raped her and later promised that he would marry her. He took her to his native village on the pretext of solemnising marriage.
The police said the victim returned from UP and lodged a complaint, following which a case under Sections 366, 376 (2) (N) and 506 of the IPC and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.
The suspect had evaded arrest for a long time and was finally arrested today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, BJP takes early lead in UP's Ghosi
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...