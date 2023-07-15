23-yr-old acquitted in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

A Special Judge of a Fast Track Court (FTC) — Swati Sehgal — has acquitted a 23-year-old youth who hails from Punjab in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, since the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

The police had booked the youth following a complaint by a minor girl. The complainant had claimed that she had met the youth on January 21, 2021, while riding a bus en route from Punjab to Chandigarh.

Accused falsely implicated: Counsel The police had booked the youth following a complaint by a minor girl. The complainant had claimed that she met the youth, who later took her to a hotel and raped her

The accused was charged under Section 376 of the IPC, read with Sections 3 and 4 of POCSO Act. He had pleaded not guilty

Chandan Sharma, the counsel for the accused, contended that the latter was being falsely implicated in the case, pointing to the fact that the complainant had failed to identify the accused

Once they had reached the Sector 43 bus stand in Chandigarh, the man allegedly took her to a hotel, where he raped her.

It was only after the girl had returned home that she confided to her mother about the ordeal.

The youth was later arrested as part of the investigation.

The accused was charged under Section 376 of the IPC, read with Sections 3 and 4 of POCSO Act. He had pleaded not guilty.

Chandan Sharma, the counsel for the accused, contended that the latter was being falsely implicated in the case.

He pointed to the fact that the complainant had failed to identify the accused. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the youth.