23-yr-old stabbed to death in Sector 38

Chandigarh, January 19
A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death at Sector 38 on Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Sahil. Sources said the victim had gone to attend a jagran at a temple in the neighbourhood when some miscreants attacked him following an altercation.
The victim was thrashed and stabbed in the stomach, following which he fell unconscious. Victim’s uncle Binny claimed a youth came to his house saying Sahil had been attacked with a knife. “I rushed to the scene and found Sahil lying in the street,” he said.
Binny said he along with another person took his nephew on a motorcycle to the PGI, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The police were informed and it initiated an investigation. No arrest has been made so far. A case of murder has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.
“We are scouring the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects,” said a police official. The victim was earlier into a private job and had recently left it.
