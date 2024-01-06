236 knives found in SUV, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

Two persons have been arrested for illegally possessing 236 knives.

The police said a checkpoint was set up near the under-construction CTU workshop at Raipur Kalan where an SUV, which was heading towards Baltana, was signalled to stop. A search of the vehicle yielded bags containing 236 knives.

Two occupants of the SUV have been identified as Parveen Kumar and Satish, both residents of Sector 9, Panchkula.

The police said the knives were seized and vehicle was impounded. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station and investigation started.