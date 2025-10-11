Rs 24.17-crore plan to upgrade sewerage, water supply in Chandigarh

The State High Powered Steering Committee (SHPSC) under the AMRUT 2.0 mission has decided to replace Rs 32-crore project for providing 24x7 water supply in 13 villages with a new plan to upgrade sewerage and strengthen water supply system in sectors and villages at a cost of Rs 24.17 crore.

The administrative approval was accorded to the revised plan at a meeting of the committee held recently under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Mandeep Singh Brar. The other members who attended the meeting included the Finance Secretary, MC Commissioner, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) CEO and the MC Chief Engineer.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India (MOHUA) had allocated Rs 170-crore Central assistance to Chandigarh under the AMRUT 2.0 mission for the strengthening of tertiary treated water network (Rs 89 crore), sewerage system (Rs 21 crore) and providing 24x7 water supply in 13 villages in convergence with the pan city project of the Smart City Mission (Rs 60 crore).

The SHPSC was informed that during a meeting of the State-level Technical Committee (SLTC) held on August 8, it was discussed that the execution of 24x7 water supply work in 13 villages was not feasible as a standalone project and moreover, it would not be completed within the mission period by October 2026. So, this project was replaced with “Upgrade works related to sewerage and strengthening of water supply system” including 14 sub-works worth Rs 24.17 crore.

In view of this observation, the SHPSC accorded administrative approval to exclude the 24x7 water supply project in 13 villages amounting to Rs 32.86 crore from the scheme, and gave it nod to Rs 24.17- crore rough estimates for subworks to be carried out in various sectors under “Upgrade works related to sewerage and strengthening of water supply system” in Chandigarh under the AMRUT 2.0 mission.

Works to be carried out

Strengthening of sewerage system at various locations In Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26 (Rs 46. 42 lakh)

Upgrade of sewerage behind Aggarwal Bhavan and at various locations in Sector 30 (Rs 189 .69 lakh)

Providing and laying sewer lines from H No. 858 to 910 and H No. 1274 near Shiv Mandir to 1288 In Deep Complex, Hallomaira village (Rs 18 lakh)

Providing and laying sewer lines near H No. 540 to 500 and 700 to 720, 1563 to 1650 and 17 to 19 in Ram Darbar, Phase I and II

Strengthening of sewerage by laying SW pipeline near H No. 1331 to 1349 and 1101 to 1110 in Sector 35 ( Rs 87.38 lakh)

Strengthening of sewerage of leftout part of Burail village (Rs 91 lakh)

Laying of sewer line near Press Site in Industrial Area (Rs 96 lakh)

Strengthening of sewerage system in Sectors 15, 16, 17 and 24 (Rs 110 lakh )

Laying of sewer line near the passport office in Industrial Area ( Rs 62 lakh)

Laying of water supply line to mitigate the low-pressure issues by providing canal water from waterworks Sector 26 to Bapudham Colony (Rs 95.41 lakh)

Providing separate arrangements of lifting drinking water for Sector 20 and 21 by isolating sub-area supply from Manimajra feeding line at waterworks in Sector 32, (Rs 93.54 lakh)

Connection of old booster and new one with canal water line and other allied works to provide adequate water supply pressure at Hallomajra (Rs 100.14 lakh)

Supplying of canal water to boosting station at Khuda Ali Sher village from waterworks, Sector 12 (Rs 9.42 crore)