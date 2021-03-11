Rs 24.6L, pistol found at financier's house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 9

A special investigation team of the Panchkula police has recovered Rs 24.60 lakh, a pistol and gold jewellery in large quantity from financier Anil Bhalla, who was brought on a production warrant from the Ambala Jail in an extortion case.

SIT head ACP Surinder Singh said during the investigation of the case involving Anil Bhalla’s wife Anju Bhalla and daughter-in-law Anjali Bhalla from whom Rs 4.63 crore, two illegal weapons and drugs were recovered, they had sought a production warrant of Anil Bhalla had his son Sahil Bhalla. They also sought the father-son duo’s three-day police remand.

He said during a search of Bhalla’s house, they recovered Rs 24,60,600, a pistol and huge quantity of gold jewellery, besides documents, including signed stamp papers and cheques.

The ACP said with regard to the recovery of drugs from the house during a previous raid, Sahil Bhalla had disclosed that he had brought opium from Nirmal Singh, a resident of Basola village near Pinjore.

After this, SIT member Aman Kumar, ACP, Crime Branch, formed another team, which raided Nirmal’s house and recovered 3.564 kg of opium worth Rs 10 lakh. The team arrested Nirmal Singh and a case was registered against him under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Pinjore police station.

The SIT head said they would seek Nirmal’s police remand to question him on the recovery of narcotics in huge quantity.

Meanwhile, the Panchkula police have dismissed ASI Gurmej Singh, who was incharge of the Sector 2 police post and is absconding for the past two weeks.

During a raid by the DCP on the intervening night of May 26 and 27, the police had arrested him along with two main members of the gang of extortionists. However, he had managed to give the police the slip with the help of two head constables, who were later suspended.