24 from Chandigarh named for State Teachers Award

Chandigarh, September 4
On the eve of the Teachers’ Day, the State Teachers Awards for 2023 were announced, recognising the remarkable contributions of 24 educators in Chandigarh who demonstrated exceptional commitment to their profession. These educators have not only excelled in their roles, but have also left a lasting impact on their students and institutions.
The selection committee, taking into account both objective criteria and impressions gathered during interactions, has proposed the following teachers for the state awards and commendation certificates.
State award recipients: Bhavneet Kaur, GMSSS-16; Rajeev Kumar, GMSSS-22 A; Beena Rani, Principal, GGMSSS-20 B; Darshanjit Kaur, GMSH-19; Rekha Rani, GGMSS-20; Anju Narula, GMSSS-35 D; Saravjeet Kaur, GMSSS-16; Shashi Kumar, GSSS MIMT; Satinder Kaur and Yogeeta Khanna, GMSSS-16; Yamuna Negi, GMSSS-39 C; Poonam Kapoor, GMSSS-10; Manika Sharma, GMHS-18; Monica Chawla, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School; Honey Chitkara, Chitkara International School; Monica Sharma, Sacred Heart School; and Kuljit Kaur Sodhi, Institute of Blind. The commendation certificates will be awarded to Sarika, GMSSS-16; Sangita Rani, GGMSS-18; Hem Lata Malhotra, GMSSS-21; Shikha Sharma, GMHS-19; Saloni Brutta, GSSS-45 A; Nalsi Ajay, Sacred Heart School; Shalu Khosla, Guru Global School.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...