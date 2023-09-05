24 from Chandigarh named for State Teachers Award

Chandigarh, September 4

On the eve of the Teachers’ Day, the State Teachers Awards for 2023 were announced, recognising the remarkable contributions of 24 educators in Chandigarh who demonstrated exceptional commitment to their profession. These educators have not only excelled in their roles, but have also left a lasting impact on their students and institutions.

The selection committee, taking into account both objective criteria and impressions gathered during interactions, has proposed the following teachers for the state awards and commendation certificates.

State award recipients: Bhavneet Kaur, GMSSS-16; Rajeev Kumar, GMSSS-22 A; Beena Rani, Principal, GGMSSS-20 B; Darshanjit Kaur, GMSH-19; Rekha Rani, GGMSS-20; Anju Narula, GMSSS-35 D; Saravjeet Kaur, GMSSS-16; Shashi Kumar, GSSS MIMT; Satinder Kaur and Yogeeta Khanna, GMSSS-16; Yamuna Negi, GMSSS-39 C; Poonam Kapoor, GMSSS-10; Manika Sharma, GMHS-18; Monica Chawla, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School; Honey Chitkara, Chitkara International School; Monica Sharma, Sacred Heart School; and Kuljit Kaur Sodhi, Institute of Blind. The commendation certificates will be awarded to Sarika, GMSSS-16; Sangita Rani, GGMSS-18; Hem Lata Malhotra, GMSSS-21; Shikha Sharma, GMHS-19; Saloni Brutta, GSSS-45 A; Nalsi Ajay, Sacred Heart School; Shalu Khosla, Guru Global School.