24 hrs on, man swept away in Panchkula drain untraced

Twenty-four hours after he was swept away in a seasonal drain at Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 here following Tuesday evening’s flashflood, 46-year-old scrap collector Rajesh Kumar remained untraced this evening. Teams of the the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), backed by divers, continued the search operation that had been suspended overnight.

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Rajesh, a native of Bhiwani in Haryana, who had settled in Panchkula in 1984, is survived by his wife and seven children, including six daughters and a five-year-old son. He was standing near the drain with his friend, Randhir Kumar, on Tuesday evening when incessant rain triggered a sudden current in the drain and its vicinity. Rajesh slipped into the drain and was swept away. Randhir attempted to rescue him but failed. He alerted the police and Rajesh’s family, after which a rescue operation was launched.

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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma, speaking to The Tribune, confirmed that the rescue operation, launched immediately after the administration was alerted on Tuesday evening, had to be called off during the night owing to the strong current and darkness. It was resumed early Wednesday morning.

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“The NDRF and SDRF teams with divers are on the job, but the person has not yet been traced,” Sharma said.

Rajesh’s wife, Jasbeer Kaur, along with their children and relatives, remained at the site through the day, watching the search operation.

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Panchkula Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal visited the spot during the day, met the family and assured them of full administrative support.

KALKA REELS UNDER WATER CRISIS

Adding to the district’s troubles, nearly 40 per cent of Kalka households were left without drinking water after the old water-supply network serving several localities broke down in Tuesday’s rain.

The DC confirmed the development and said water tankers had been deployed to supply potable water to affected residents. He said repair and restoration of the damaged pipelines could begin only after floodwater in the affected areas receded, adding that water levels were still rising in some pockets.

Sharma said restoration of vehicular traffic on bridges and roads damaged by the rain was under way on a war footing. Road connectivity to Morni, disrupted by a road cave-in and blockage caused by mudslides, falling debris and uprooted trees, had been restored, he said.

JCB machines and personnel had been stationed at vulnerable locations to respond immediately to any emergency arising from the extreme weather.

The DC appealed to residents to reach out to the local administration or the Sub-Divisional Magistrates concerned for assistance. He added that the district’s flood-control room was operational round the clock.

PMDA claims no waterlogging

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) claimed on Wednesday that its preparedness and prompt field action ensured effective drainage and prevented waterlogging in the city during Tuesday’s heavy rain, a claim that runs contrary to visuals and reports from the ground.

PMDA CEO KM Pandurang said engineering teams remained on alert, cleaned and repaired road gullies, and strengthened the storm-water drainage network and Ghaggar riverbanks ahead of the rain. He said teams were deployed round-the-clock during the downpour, and his personal on-ground supervision ensured no major waterlogging or untoward incident was reported.

The claim, however, is at odds with Tuesday’s ground reality, when several parts of Panchkula were left waterlogged, the Alipur-Khatoli bridge collapsed, couple of other small bridges washed away, road stretches caved in.

RESIDENTS SLAM CIVIC BODY

Residents squarely blamed the MC for persistent gaps in the storm-water drainage.

“Yesterday’s one-hour spell of heavy rain once again exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic body, which led to massive flooding and waterlogging of major parts of the city,” said Ajay Kumar, a local resident, demanding that civic officials be held accountable for what he termed a mess created by their lackadaisical and indifferent attitude.

GHAGGAR AT NORMAL LEVEL

The Ghaggar, which had gone into spate on Tuesday following heavy rain, with strong currents washing away bridges and stretches of road, was returning to normal levels on Wednesday.