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Home / Chandigarh / 24 power distribution services brought under Right to Service Act in Chandigarh

24 power distribution services brought under Right to Service Act in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Electricity consumers in Chandigarh will no longer face long waits in case of power cuts. The Administration has fixed strict deadlines for the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) to resolve power-related complaints, with the most common issue — a blown fuse — to be fixed within 4 hours in urban areas and 8 hours in rural areas. Officers will be held accountable for these timelines.

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The Administration has notified 24 CPDL-related services under the Punjab Right to Service Act.

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According to the notification, if a service line breaks or a wire snaps from a pole, supply must be restored within six hours in urban areas and 12 hours in rural areas. Faults in the LT main distribution line must be fixed within 12 hours, though temporary power from an alternative source must be arranged within four hours.

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Faults in the HT main must be repaired within 12 hours, with temporary alternative supply arranged within 4 hours. Underground cable faults must be fixed within 24 hours of approval, with temporary supply restored within a maximum of four days.

A burnt or faulty distribution transformer must be replaced within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas. Until then, a mobile transformer or alternative source must provide temporary power within 8 hours (urban) or 12 hours (rural).

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