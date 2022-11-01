 24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend : The Tribune India

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend

Victim’s body was found in Sukhna forest on Oct 28

Accused Jagroop Singh being presented before media by police officials in Chandigarh on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Two days after the body of a 22-year-old girl was found under mysterious circumstances in the forest area near Sukhna Lake, the UT police today arrested her boyfriend on charges of murder.

Being ‘pressured’ for marriage

  • The accused, a native of Hoshiarpur, was being pressured by the victim for marriage, claim police
  • He along with victim came to UT from Jalandhar on a bus on Oct 27 night and went straight to Sukhna
  • Victim was strangled by the accused, who dumped the body in the forest area and returned to Jalandhar
  • Accused tried to mislead police by leaving his mobile phone in Jalandhar before coming to Chandigarh

Was to join Punjab Police

Jagroop, whose father was an SI who died in service, was soon going to join Punjab Police as a constable on compassionate grounds

The accused, identified as Jagroop Singh (24), a native of Hoshiarpur, allegedly strangulated the victim as she was pressuring him for marriage.

The accused was soon going to join Punjab Police as a constable on compassionate grounds. His father Charanjit Singh was a Head Constable in Punjab Police and after his death, he was offered a job.

The victim, Anjali, a resident of Nurmahal in Jalandhar district, was found dead in the forest area near the Garden of Silence on October 28. Her purse and mobile phone were found near the body. The victim’s postmortem was conducted, which revealed she was strangulated.

SP (City) Shruti Arora said the victim was in relation with the accused and was pressuring him for marriage. “The accused wanted to get rid of the victim, following which he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her,” said the SP.

The accused and victim came to the city from Jalandhar on a bus on the night of October 27. “From the ISBT, Sector 43, they straightaway went to Sukhna,” she said.

The accused took the victim to the forest area and strangulated her with a stole, said the police. The accused returned home after dumping the victim’s body in the forest.

Sources claimed the victim used to demand money from the accused, which further infuriated him. However, the police claimed this was being verified. “The accused had given money to the victim once, but she started demanding more money from him,” a source said.

The accused tried to mislead the police by leaving his mobile phone in Jalandhar, before coming to Chandigarh. “The accused changed his mobile handsets before committing the crime to dodge the police,” the police said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The accused will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

#Hoshiarpur #Sukhna Lake Chandigarh

