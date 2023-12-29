24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, December 29
A 24-year-old, Shubham, was stabbed to death by five persons over financial dispute at Royal Galaxy hotel in Zirakpur early Friday morning.
Victim Shubham and suspect Gautam of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh had taken a hotel on lease in Zirakpur and were having a financial dispute for past sometime.
On Thursday, the duo had an argument at the hotel after which Gautam left and came back with four others. The suspects, reportedly, stabbed Shubham with a sharp-edged weapon three-four times and fled the spot, the police said.
The police arrested Gautam and his accomplice, Nikhil, while three others are absconding.
Shubham stayed at the hotel while Gautam lived with his parents at Sector 31 in Chandigarh.
A case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station today.
