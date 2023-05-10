24 years on, murder accused nabbed

Chandigarh, May 9
A murder accused who had been on the run for the past 24 years and declared a proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the UT police.
A team of the PO and Summon Staff, led by ASI Ashok Malik, nabbed the accused, Komal (48), from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Komal along with his other accomplices was booked for murdering a man at Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra.
A case was registered at the Mani Majra police station on August 18, 1999. The accused was declared a PO in July 2002.
The police said the accused, a native of UP, kept shifting from one city to another to evade arrest. For the past three years, he had been residing in HP. A court sent the accused to judicial custody.
