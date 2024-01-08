24-yr-old dies, two hurt as scooters collide amid fog

Dera Bassi, January 7
A youth died and two were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two scooters near a steel factory on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway amid fog last night. The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Jai Prakash (24), was a resident of Lalru.
The scooter Jai Prakash and Vishnu were riding collided with another two-wheeler ridden by Deepinder Kaushal, a resident of Ganesh Vihar, Dera Bassi, who was going to a filling station.
Passers-by rushed the three injured to the subdivisional hospital in Dera Bassi in an ambulance where the doctors declared Jai Prakash dead on arrival and referred Deepinder and Vishnu to the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. The police said the post-mortem of the deceased would be conducted after the arrival of his family. After taking the statements of both injured, the exact cause of the accident could be known, said the police.
On Friday night, a 56-year-old resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, died when he was crushed under the wheels of a vehicle after falling off his bike on the Dera Bassi-Barwala road. Deceased Gyan Chand was a manager in an industrial unit near Behera.
