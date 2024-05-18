Rs 24L recovered from car at Jharmari barrier

Dera Bassi, May 17
A Static Surveillance Team deployed at Dera Bassi recovered Rs 24,16,900 from a car today. An official said that the car was intercepted at the Jharmari barrier on the National Highway on the Punjab-Haryana border.
Assistant Returning Officer Himanshu Gupta said a team led by Sector Officer Raju Garg and Lalru police stopped a Haryana registration car. He added that, upon checking by personnel, they recovered the cash from it.
Gupta said the driver, Vikas Bura, a resident of Bhiwani, could not produce any legitimate documents regarding the cash.
