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Home / Chandigarh / 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh not feasible, says Administrator

24x7 water supply in Chandigarh not feasible, says Administrator

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries on the dais during a meeting of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh on Sunday. Photo: Vicky
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The UT Administration is apparently going back on its promise of providing round-the-clock water supply in the city. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said uninterrupted 24-hour water supply is “not presently workable”.

Addressing a meeting of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) here on Sunday, Kataria said the immediate priority would be to ensure adequate water pressure during specified supply hours and that no household faced a shortage.

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The city had earlier launched a 24x7 pilot water supply project under the Smart City initiative in Manimajra. The project was launched with the objective of providing round-the-clock water to city residents in a phased manner. However, Manimajra residents continue to face intermittent water supply.

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UT Home Secretary Mandeep Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh Housing Board CEO D Kartikeyan, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur were present at the meeting.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu flagged recurring waterlogging, inadequate drainage and the need to clean the entire drainage network before the monsoon.

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The meeting saw residents and RWA representatives raising a host of concerns, including traffic congestion, parking, poor roads, CHB-related grievances, law and order, drugs, street vendors, electricity billing, property registration and civic services.

On the CHB-related matters, Kataria said he had taken note of the grievances, particularly those concerning notices and penalties issued to residents. He assured that the issues would be examined category-wise and addressed systematically.

Kartikeyan said the board was positively examining residents’ grievances and assured that installation of lifts in multi-level flats would be permitted. He said several complicated issues were being examined to evolve workable solutions. The MC Commissioner said road recarpeting had commenced and would be completed soon.

The SSP said sustained efforts were being made to control crime, while special teams were being constituted to tackle drug peddling. Brar said public transport had improved and urged residents to use AC buses to reduce traffic congestion.

The FOSWAC chairman also raised concerns over ‘excessive’ electricity bills, alleged non-compliance with directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), delays in the registration of FIRs, stray animals, encroachments and the long-pending issue of need-based changes in CHB dwelling units.

Responding to the issues, the DC said action on notices relating to properties was being expedited and that mutations following property registration were being completed within seven days. He said joint teams of the Estate Office and the MC were acting against encroachments and that the city had been made free of slums.

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