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Home / Chandigarh / 25 cadets of Mohali institute clear NDA-1 written exam

25 cadets of Mohali institute clear NDA-1 written exam

Results declassified by the Union Public Service Commission

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 09:44 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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Twenty-five out of 30 cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, have cleared the NDA (I) written examination for 157th course at prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA). The results, declassified by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), mark a spectacular 83% success rate — one of the highest the institute has ever achieved in its history. Notably, the 25 cadets will now face Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews, the final screening stage for entry to the National Defence Academy.

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Cadets of the institute are currently awaiting call letters to join the NDA, Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) courses commencing in June this year.

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