Rs 25 cr reserved for research: VC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar held an interactive session with the university’s scientists. He apprised them that a corpus of Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for the promotion of research ecosystem at the university.

The VC also informed that the grant for personal enhancement for the faculty members of the university had been increased from Rs 20,000 per year to Rs 1 lakh per year.

During the interactive session, the scientists gave many suggestions for the growth of research in the university. The VC encouraged them to come forth with interdisciplinary projects which could benefit the society at large. The VC assured that a provision for grant of repair and maintenance of equipment would be created in the near future. He urged scientists to increase the number of patents.

Prof Yojna Rawat, Director, Research and Development Cell, PU, assured the scientists that the cell would take care of the issues related to the research projects.