25 issued challans for violating anti-tobacco law in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 21

An anti-tobacco team of the district health department today issued 25 challans for violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, 2003.

Anti-tobacco nodal officer Navdeep Singh said on the instructions of Civil Surgeon Mahesh Kumar, the team carried out surprise checks at around 25 kiosks, shops and roadside vends selling tobacco products on the Airport Road, Phases 6 and 7 and the Balongi road.

“A total of 25 challans were issued to the violators and a total fine of Rs 2,800 was collected from them,” he added.

The official further said some street vendors were caught selling cigarettes without any pictorial warning on them whereas some were selling imported cigarettes in violation of the COTPA. During the raids, it was found that some food vendors were selling tobacco products, which was legally prohibited. Similarly, some street vendors were selling loose cigarettes.

Instructions were given to the violators to put out warnings on the health hazards due to tobacco use and about the anti-tobacco law. They were also asked to display boards mentioning that they do not sell tobacco items to those under 18 years of age. Section 6 of the COTPA prohibits selling of tobacco products to minors.

The official said raids would continue and strict action would be taken against those found violating the law. He appealed to the citizens to help the department curb the use of tobacco products and also to effectively implement the anti-tobacco law.

