25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Motorists using roads outside schools, higher educational institutions and hospitals in the city need to watch out for the UT Administration has fixed the maximum speed limit of 25 km per hour for vehicles with immediate effect.

The Transport Secretary has directed the Engineering Department to put up speed limit signboards indicating the maximum speed limit of 25 kmph on both sides of the roads at appropriate locations near the entry and exist points of the educational institutions and hospitals as per the standards of the Indian Roads Congress — the apex body of highway engineers set up by the Government of India — in consultation with the police.

The speed limit will be applicable 24x7 on the stretch between the entry and exit gates of the institution.

A senior police official said violators were liable to be penalised once the signages were installed.

For the safety of students and pedestrians, it was also decided at a recent meeting of the State-Level Road Safety Council to put up traffic signages such as “school ahead, pedestrian/zebra crossing, silence zone, speed limit and no parking” along with road marking near schools and hospitals in the city.

In April last year, the UT police had revised speed limits within the city. The maximum limit for cars was fixed at 60 kmph on roads separating sectors from 50 kmph previously. All passenger vehicles with no more than eight seats have been allowed to go up to 60 kmph on dual carriageway roads (i.e. roads with dividers) and 50 kmph on single carriageway roads (without dividers) and 40 kmph on roads within the sectors.

Passenger vehicles with nine or more seats and vehicles transporting commercial goods can go up to 50 kmph on dual carriageway roads, and 40 kmph on single carriageway roads and sector roads.

Motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles are allowed to go up to 45 kmph on dual carriageway roads and 40 kmph on the single carriageway as well as sector roads.

The speed limit on major roads such as Dakhsin Marg, Purv Marg and Madhya Marg remains unchanged at 60 kmph.

“No specific distance is mentioned in the Motor Vehicle Regulations. It depends on school’s location. Ideally, signages should be installed 100 metres ahead of school on both sides to enable road users to slow down. But it may vary from location to location,” said Manisha Chaudhary, SSP Traffic.

She said the location of speed limit signage board of 40 kmph on sector roads also needed to be looked into. Further, there was no relaxation in the law on speed limit for weekends or holidays. “The idea is to slow down while crossing a school/hospital in view of pedestrian safety,” she said, adding the 25kmph speed limit would be applicable to all vehicles.