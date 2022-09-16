 25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated : The Tribune India

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 15

The local Municipal Corporation has set the ball rolling for setting 25 additional outdoor gyms in different parks of the city at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore. The MC House, during its last meeting in August, had approved 50 more outdoor gyms for the city.

The civic body has now floated an e-tender for setting up of 25 gyms at an estimated cost of Rs 93,79,880. The e-tender for another set of 25 gyms will be floated later. These are being set up under the MPLADS fund.

For fitter city

250 outdoor gyms already exist in UT parks

50 open-air gyms approved by MC in Aug

As many as 250 outdoor gyms already exist in various parks across the city. Some residents, however, have raised concern over spending huge sums on such facilities rather than focussing on basic amenities. “There is no need to set up so many gyms. Instead, the money should be spent on basic amenities such as increasing the strength of safari workers and buying requisite equipment. These are overpriced and even the old ones are not working. The MPLADS fund should instead be utilised on cremation ground, which is crying for attention,” says RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association. Echoing similar views, former city Mayor Subhash Chawla says: “The old equipment is not functional and there is no need to set up more. The MC should first conduct a survey to know how many people actually use these facilities.”

Similarly, former nominated councillor MPS Chawla says: “The MC should first ensure the old gym equipment is maintained properly. It seems the MC has funds and it is merely creating work to spend these. The RWAs should be consulted on whether these gyms are required or not.”

A senior MC officer, however, says: “Residents require outdoor gyms on their doorstep in neighbourhood parks. These are opened as per their demand. As far as maintenance is concerned, we do not claim each gym equipment in the parks is functional, but we undertake regular maintenance. It is an ongoing process.”

Equipment out of order

Old equipment is not functional. MC should first conduct a survey to know how many people actually use these. — Subhash Chawla, former city Mayor

