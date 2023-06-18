25 structures demolished at Dhanas, Sarangpur villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

A demolition drive was held in the Marble Market at Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. As many as 25 unauthorised structures, which were in violation of the Periphery Act, were demolished.

The drive was carried out as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh. The enforcement team of the Estate Office and the police carried out the exercise under the supervision of the SDM Central. Both temporary and permanent structures, ranging from marble shops, scrap dealers and dhabas, were demolished.

The structures that were demolished are not covered under the exemption given by the High Court. The Administration ultimately plans to shift the Marble Market to Sector 56, the planning of which is at an advanced stage.