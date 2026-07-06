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Home / Chandigarh / 25 tola gold stolen from Kharar house

25 tola gold stolen from Kharar house

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Thieves targeted a house in NRI Colony, Kharar, and decamped with 25 tolas of gold jewellery, 500 grams of silver and Rs 80,000 in cash.

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The complainant, Asha, told the police that she and her family had gone to a relative’s house in Himachal Pradesh on July 2. When they returned around 8.30 pm, they found the locks broken and the rooms ransacked.

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She alleged that the burglars broke open cupboards and decamped with 25 tolas of gold jewellery, about half a kilogram of silver and Rs 80,000 in cash. According to the complainant, CCTV footage from the house showed two suspicious youths loitering outside the premises on the night of July 2. The police have registered a case.

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