25-year-old Bihar man held for killing Class-12 Chandigarh girl

ANI

Chandigarh, November 23

The Chandigarh Police have arrested a 25-year-old Bihar native for allegedly strangulating to death an 18-year-old school student at her house in Burail here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, accused Mohammed Sharik, who works at a restaurant as a food delivery boy, is married. He was allegedly pressing the girl to be with him in an extra-marital relationship.

When the victim, a Class-12 student, became aware of his married status, she refused to entertain him and stopped talking to him. Police said the girl’s refusal incensed Sharik and he allegedly killed her.

He was arrested from the Sector-43 bus stand while trying to escape after the murder, officials said.

The girl lived with her mother and younger brother in a rented house in the same area as the accused’s.

The two were in touch, but the exact reason behind the girl's murder is not yet known, police said.

The incident was reported on November 19 when the victim's brother had gone to school, and her mother, who works as a domestic help, had gone out for work.

Upon his return home in the afternoon, the victim’s brother found the door of the house open and the girl lying unconscious on the bed.

He called up his mother, and took the girl to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following this, the police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem.

"The accused was caught on the basis of a CCTV footage of the area as he was seen going in and coming out of the girl's house. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of one-sided affair," DSP Ram Gopal said while adding that the accused was also being questioned.

Police also suspect that Sharik raped the girl before strangling her to death.