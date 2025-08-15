25-year-old nurse hangs self in Mohali

A 25-year-old nurse employed at a private hospital in Sector 62 allegedly hanged herself to death in a paying guest accommodation in Kumbhra.

Advertisement

The deceased, who has since been identified as Sapna, who hailed from Anandpur Sahib, reportedly hanged herself to death in her room on Wednesday but the incident came to light on Thursday when she did not report for duty in the morning.

The hospital authorities rang her up and tried to contact with her but she remained unavailable.

Advertisement

When the 25-year-old remanied unavailable, the police were informed. A police team later broke into her rented accommodation and found her hanging. The deceased was shifted to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phase-6.

The police have informed the next of kin and are investigating the matter for ascertaining the reason behind her taking the extreme step. Further action will be taken after recording the statement of the deceased’s family members , the police added.