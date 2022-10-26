25-year-old stabbed to death in Baltana, 4 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

Diwali celebrations turned sour for a Baltana family after a 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death while his younger brother and a friend were seriously injured in a brawl at Mauli village here late last night. Four suspects have been arrested.

The victim, identified as Kuldeepak Sharma, was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Victim’s brother Abhishek, 24, and friend Shahbaz, 23, were injured in the incident.

In his complaint to the police, Abhishek claimed he, along with his elder brother, and Shahbaz had gone to their maternal aunt’s house at Mauli Jagran. While they were returning home, they met a friend, Deepu, and started talking near a liquor vend. They had an argument with another group of youths standing nearby, and soon a fight broke out. One of the youths allegedly stabbed Kuldeepak in the chest, while Shahbaz sustained stab wounds in the back.

Abhishek claimed he was hit with a brick in the head, causing him an injury. The assailants fled the scene after the incident.

Deepu took the injured to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. While Abhishek was discharged, Sehwag was referred to the GMCH-32, where he is undergoing treatment. The police later arrested all suspects — Mauli residents Roop Basant, alias Bhola, 21; Ampik, alias Gulli,19; Ghanish, alias Dhanish, 22; and Arjun Thakur, alias Munna, 23 — after registering a case under Sections 324, 307, 302 and 34 of the IPC at Mauli Jagran police station. The suspects had been identified by the complainant.

The weapons allegedly used in the crime and blood stained clothes worn by the suspects during the crime were also recovered. They will be produced in court on Wednesday. Ampik was booked under Sections 341, 323, 506 and 34, IPC, and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station earlier this year.

Arjun was involved in a case registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC and 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at Panchkula’s Sector 14 police station last year.

#Diwali