25-yr-old mother of two dies by hanging in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 18

A 25-year-old woman, mother of two sons, aged 5 and 2, died by hanging at her Madanpura residence owing to suspected marital discord on Wednesday morning, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Sonam.

Her parents claimed she was married to Shiv six years ago and was not on good terms with her husband, a peon in a private firm.

“Around 10 am, the victim hanged herself in her house. Neighbours noticed the body in her room and informed her parents. No suicide note has been found on her. There are no injury marks on the body,” said Sumit Mor, SHO, Phase 1 police station.

The statement of her parent had been recorded and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.