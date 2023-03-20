250 students awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

More than 250 students from various courses, including BTech, BBA, BCA, BCom, MBA and others, received degrees during the convocation ceremony at Quest Group of Institutions, Jhanjeri, here today.

The event was graced by Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, guest of honour Dr SK Misra, Registrar of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, along with the management of the institute.