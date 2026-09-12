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Home / Chandigarh / 25,421 cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Panchkula and Kalka

25,421 cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Panchkula and Kalka

Settlement amount touches Rs 93.34 lakh; 31,185 cases taken up across eight Benches

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The proceedings saw active participation from litigants, advocates and other stakeholders, reflecting the Legal Services Authorities’ objective of providing speedy, accessible and cost-effective justice. Photo: iStock
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A National Lok Adalat organised on Saturday at the District Courts Complex, Panchkula, and the Sub-Divisional Court Complex, Kalka, disposed of 25,421 cases out of 31,185 taken up, with a total settlement amount of Rs 93,34,669.

Eight Benches were constituted across the two complexes for the Lok Adalat, held under the aegis of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority. All types of compoundable matters and other cases legally amenable to settlement, including pending litigation and pre-litigation disputes, were taken up, with parties encouraged to resolve disputes amicably and avoid prolonged litigation.

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The proceedings saw active participation from litigants, advocates and other stakeholders, reflecting the Legal Services Authorities’ objective of providing speedy, accessible and cost-effective justice.

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Justice at a glance

Cases taken up: 31,185

Cases disposed of: 25,421

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Settlement amount: ₹93,34,669

Benches constituted: 8 (Panchkula and Kalka)

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