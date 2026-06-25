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Home / Chandigarh / 25,870 NRI complaints redressed in past 4 years: Punjab Minister Ravjot

25,870 NRI complaints redressed in past 4 years: Punjab Minister Ravjot

Says NRIs getting Canadian PR through forged papers a major issue

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Minister Ravjot said that Punjabis settled abroad continued to maintain a deep bond with their roots, culture and heritage.
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Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh on Wednesday said every issue of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Punjabis would be addressed in a transparent, fair and time-bound manner. Addressing NRI Punjabis during the ‘NRI Milni-2026’ organised at Sector 82 in Mohali, Ravjot said the objective of the programme was to hear the grievances of NRIs and direct the authorities concerned to take immediate action for their resolution.

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A large number of NRIs belonging to the districts of Mohali, Rupnagar, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib participated in the event. The minister said that Punjabis settled abroad continued to maintain a deep bond with their roots, culture and heritage, and had earned global recognition for both Punjab and India.

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“The NRI Affairs Department received a total of 26,828 complaints between January 2022 and May 2026, of which 25,870 have been resolved. In this period, 1,187 FIRs were registered and 1,451 accused were arrested,” he said.

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The minister added that the majority of complaints received from NRIs were related to property disputes, illegal occupation of land, document irregularities and matrimonial issues. “Every year, nearly 5,000 complaints are received, with a substantial number being resolved through mutual settlement or legal processes,” said Ravjot, adding that he was personally monitoring pending cases where proceedings had been delayed.

On cases in Canada involving contract marriages and the procurement of work permits or permanent residency (PR) through forged documents, Ravjot said the issue was serious and of national importance. He said that while the legal framework governing such matters was within the jurisdiction of the Parliament, the Punjab Government was actively addressing a growing number of such cases within the state. “We will strongly present Punjab’s case before the Union Government to secure a permanent and effective solution to such problems,” said the minister.

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