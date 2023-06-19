26 challaned in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 18

The traffic police launched a special drive against traffic violators in the busy market of Phase 3B2 yesterday and impounded three vehicles and issued 26 challans.

Officials said a total of 133 vehicles were searched at five nakas interlinked with wireless communication to ensure that no offender escaped.

SP (Traffic) Harinder Singh Mann said 26 vehicles were challaned and three cars impounded in drunken driving cases. Special emphasis was laid on drinking in cars and drunk driving during this special drive.”