Chandigarh's 26 community centres to get rainwater harvesting system

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 3

Moving ahead with its water conservation plan, the city Municipal Corporation is set to build rainwater harvesting system in 26 community centres. It has floated a detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) for the purpose.

The DNIT for Rs 2.74 crore has been approved for the first part of the project. The remaining 26 community centres are part of the second batch.

“The harvested rainwater will be stored on the terrace of the building and will be used for washing purposes. It will save water in a big way. The main aim is to replenish groundwater,” said an engineering wing official.

The MC has already constructed over 126 rainwater harvesting structures at various buildings, including government offices, schools, hospitals and sports complexes, in order to collect and store rainwater for non-potable purposes such as gardening, flushing and cleaning.

Officials said the harvested water was used for the needs of the particular institution where it had been constructed. “It may be used in gardens or for cleaning, flushing and other such non-drinking purposes,” they added.

According to a notification dated October 16, 2008, it was mandatory for all buildings that are or will be constructed on plot area exceeding 500 square yards to have a rainwater harvesting system.