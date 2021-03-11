26 employees, officers found absent in surprise check at Panchkula MC office

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 7

Twenty-six employees and officers were not found in their seats during a surprise inspection carried out by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal at the MC office in Sector 12-A here on Saturday.

Deputy municipal commissioner Deepak Sura and chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla were also present during the surprise inspection.

Recently, MC Commissioner Dharamveer Singh had directed the contractual employees and officers to come to the office on Saturdays also. However, some employees did not come to the office today.

The Mayor ordered deducting their salary after marking them absent in the attendance register. He clarified that the purpose of calling the employees on Saturdays was to provide facilities to people and resolve the issues being faced by them. He said most people wanted to visit the MC office for their works on Saturday. Earlier, people could not get their work done as the office remained closed on Saturday.

The Mayor said any officer or employee disobeying the order to attend the office on Saturdays would be first marked absent and later, face further action after getting a notice.

Goyal directed the deputy municipal commissioner to check the attendance of contractual employees every Saturday and take immediate action against those found to be habitual absentee.

The Sector 12-A office houses engineering wing, Swachh Bharat Mission and town planning branch among other departments of the MC.