26 Estate Office officials among 61 shifted in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Earned bad name for delaying services, the UT Administration transferred 26 officials of the Estate Office among 61 employees shifted today.

The UT Department of Personnel today issued transfer orders of 61 employees of various departments under the inter-departmental transfer policy in public interest.

Out of these 61 officials, 26 are of Estate Office. These officials of the Estate Office have been transferred out based on performance review, said Vinay Partap Singh, Estate Officer, Chandigarh.

He said some of the shifted officials were posted in the Estate Office for nearly 25 years and most of the other employees were there for nearly 15 to 20 years.

The Estate Office has recently initiated the disciplinary action against some of its officials to ensure corruption-free working and timely disposal of cases in the office. At least seven officials were suspended on the basis of performance review in August.

Singh said they would not tolerate any corruption and unnecessary harassment to public. Strict check would be done at levels where public dealing was done.