26 fined for speeding in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 7

The traffic police issued challans to 26 offenders for speeding on the Banur-Chhat road today afternoon. Cops had set up speed guns and radars on the busy highway to monitor speed of passing vehicles.

Zirakpur traffic in-charge Rajpal Singh said, “Twenty-six violators have been issued challans. The drive will continue in the coming days.”

Officials have also been instructed to check all shops and places from where mechanics operate and modify silencers of bikes.

The Additional Director General of Police (Traffic wing) had directed all Police Commissioners and SSPs to start a special drive to check the menace of modified silencers of motorcycles.

Rajpal said, “An aggressive checking is going on in Zirakpur and nearby areas. Bikers, who have installed modified silencers on Royal Enfield and other motorcycles, will be challaned.”

These illegally-altered silencers create loud noise, which creates panic among residents. The ADGP has asked officials concerned to implement the High Court orders and challan violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The ADGP has also directed SHOs to warn mechanics involved in replacing factory-fitted bike silencers.