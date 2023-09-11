26 night clubs, restaurants raided in Panchkula, vicinity

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 10

Police teams raided 26 places, including clubs, restaurants and hotels, in Sectors 5, 7, 20, 9 here and in the Pinjore area late last night. A case was registered against some clubs during the raid and three bar operators were arrested.

As many as 67 hookahs and 61 types of flavoured tobacco were seized by the police.

The police busted illegal hookah bar operators at Da Bodega Bar and Restaurant in Sector 5, Da Veda Bar and Restaurant in Sector 5, Blue Chip Hospitality in Sector 9, Circle Garden Bar in Sector 5 in Panchkula and Sardar Dhaba on the Kalka-Shimla highway near Pinjore.

For the violation of Section 144 of the IPC, a case was registered under Section 188/269/270 and three accused were arrested. They were identified as Vikrant Yadav of Mani Majra, Puna Ram of Haripur, Panchkula; and Narendra Singh of Sector 85, Mohali.

